Photo taken Aug. 2, 2019, showing a woman training at the Panama Knock Out gym in Panama City. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

Photo taken Aug. 2, 2019, showing memorabilia covering the walls at the Panama Knock Out gym in Panama City. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

Photo taken Aug. 2, 2019, showing women training at the Panama Knock Out gym in Panama City. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

The Panama gym where boxers are taught to hit like Duran

Two decades after leaving the ring, former world champion boxer Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran and his powerful right continue to rock the boxing world.

Dozens of his fans try each day to learn how to strike like Latin America's living boxing legend at a gym in Panama City that has been converted into a kind of shrine.