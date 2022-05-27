Four years on from that fateful night in Kyiv, Real Madrid and Liverpool meet again in a Champions League final with the Spaniards hoping to don their 14th crown as the kings of Europe against a team with a score to settle.
A Real Madrid fan poses next to team poster in a fan zone in Paris, France, 26 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) and Jordan Henderson (R) attend a press conference held in the Axa Training Centre, Liverpool, Britain, 25 May 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL .
Real Madrid's striker Karim Benzema (C) arrives with teammates at their hotel in Chantilly, north of Paris, France, 26 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON