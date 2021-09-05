The biggest headache for FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and his team since taking over the club in March has been balancing the books to meet LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.
Antoine Griezmann warms up for Barcelona ahead of a LaLiga match against Getafe, which would be his last before his return to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Spain 29 August 2021. EFE/Toni Albir
