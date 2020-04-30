Nicolás Celotti has always dreamt of being a footballer so when his agent said a Chicago businessman could organise a contract with a Portuguese club, he thought his European dream had finally come true.
The scam that clouds the European soccer dream
An undated handout photo from Nicolas Celotti of (from left to right) Celotti, Albaro Dionisio, Francisco Estanga, Enzo Petretto, Francisco Bello, Gianluca Goudelias, a group of Argentine players who travelled to Miranda do Douro to play for Oliveirense FC, Portugal. EFE/Nicola Celotti
An undated handout photo from Nicolas Celotti of (from left to right) Nicolas Celotti, Gianluca Goudelias, Francisco Bello, Albaro Dionisio, Francisco Estanga, Enzo Petretto, Facundo Otero), a group of Argentine players who travelled to Miranda do Douro to play for Oliveirense FC, Portugal. EFE/Nicola Celotti
An undated handout photo from Nicolas Celotti of (from left to right) Nahuel Machado, Francisco Estanga, Francisco Bello, Albaro Dionisio, Nicolas Celotti), a group of Argentine players who travelled to Miranda do Douro to play for Oliveirense FC, Portugal. EFE/Nicola Celotti
Nicolás Celotti has always dreamt of being a footballer so when his agent said a Chicago businessman could organise a contract with a Portuguese club, he thought his European dream had finally come true.