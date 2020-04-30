The scam that clouds the European soccer dream

An undated handout photo from Nicolas Celotti of (from left to right) Celotti, Albaro Dionisio, Francisco Estanga, Enzo Petretto, Francisco Bello, Gianluca Goudelias, a group of Argentine players who travelled to Miranda do Douro to play for Oliveirense FC, Portugal. EFE/Nicola Celotti

