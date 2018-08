Venezuela's Daniel Rosales, seen here on Aug. 22, 2018, became coach of the women's professional soccer team of the First-Division men's club The Strongest after the South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) ruled that all teams must have a women's squad if they are to take part in the regional championships of 2019. EFE-EPA/File

View of the women's professional soccer team of the First-Division men's club The Strongest on Aug. 22, 2018, after the South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) ruled that all teams must have a women's squad if they are to take part in the regional championships of 2019. EFE-EPA/File

After showing their guts and grit in booting and blocking the ball, 30 Bolivian women stood out among hundreds of hopefuls to win a place on Tigres of La Paz, the professional female soccer squad of the First-Division men's club The Strongest.

The South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) requires that all teams have a women's squad if they are to take part in the regional championships of 2019.