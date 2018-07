The Strongest's Marvin Bejarano (L) fights for the ball with Wilstermann's Fernando Saucedo during the Bolivian Apertura tournament championship match played on June 6, 2018, in Sucre, Bolivia. EPA-EFE FILE/Freddy Perez

La Paz's The Strongest, coached by Venezuelan Cesar Farias, and Royal Pari, managed by Peruvian Roberto Mosquera, defeated Guabira and Universitario, respectively, over the weekend, tying for the top spot in Bolivia's Clausura tournament.

The Strongest beat Guabira 2-0 on Sunday, while Royal Pari blanked Sucre-based Universitario 3-0.