A handout photo made available by the FIA of French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (C) of the Haas F1 Team posing with doctor Ian Roberts (R) and medical car driver Alan van der Merwe (L) ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 03 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Andy Hone / FIA/F1 HANDOUT

Flames on the crash site of French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of the Haas F1 Team during the start of the Formula One Grand of Bahrain on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/Bryn Lennon

Heat testing at the Alpinestars lab. EFE/Alpinestars