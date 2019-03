Norway's players celebrate the victory over China during their Algarve Cup soccer match held at Albufeira Municipal stadium in Albufeira, Portugal, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS FORRA

The inauguration of the women’s Ballon d’Or in late 2018 connotes the growing import of women’s soccer around the world; something mirrored in huge, new sponsorship deals, such as the one the English Football Association has just struck with one of the United Kingdom’s leading investment banks .

Barclays recently agreed to sponsor English soccer's Women's Super League starting the 2019/2020 season thanks to a multi-million deal that expires in July 2022.