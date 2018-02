Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain celebrates after completing her run in the Women's Skeleton competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain celebrates after winning the Women's Skeleton competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

Lizzy Yarnold made history on Saturday as she became the first athlete from the United Kingdom to win the gold medal in two consecutive Winter Olympics, zooming atop her sled through the finish line in the women's skeleton fourth and final run with a time of 3:27.28.

The 29-year-old, who won gold in the 2014 Sochi games but was currently ranked ninth in the world, eked out the victory by coming in 45 hundredths of a second ahead of Germany's Jacqueline Löllin, who took silver.