Real Madrid's Rodrygo (L) in action against Real Betis defender Alex Moreno during the LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 20 May 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (R) fires at the Real Betis goal during the LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 20 May 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid defender Marcelo (C) salutes the fans after the LaLiga match against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 20 May 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Betis' Youssouf Sabaly (R) vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. during the LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 20 May 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid and Real Betis ended their respective LaLiga campaigns Friday with an uneventful 0-0 draw that reflected the absence of anything at stake for either team and the Blancos' focus on the May 28 Champions League final in Paris.

Having already clinched their 35th LaLiga title, Real Madrid had no reason to take any risks ahead of their showdown with Liverpool for a record-extending 14th Champions League crown.