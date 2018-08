Photograph provided Aug 12 showing former Bolivia national team soccer coach Xabier Azkargorta during the presentation of this book "Dificil de entender, imposible de olvidar" (Hard to Understand, Impossible to Forget) in La Paz, Bolivia, Aug 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gina Baldivieso

There's no soccer conflict between LatAm and Europe, Azkargorta says

Former Bolivian national team coach Xabier Azkargorta said in an interview with EFE that the supposed conflict between Latin American and European clubs is absurd, as "European soccer is teeming with Latin American players."

"I've never understood that whole Latin America versus Europe thing, when Europe is teeming with Latin American players," the Spanish coach said.