Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcántara is moving to Merseyside after signing for an estimated 30 million euro with defending Premier League champions Liverpool, club officials said Thursday.
Lyon's Karl Toko Ekambi (L) in action against Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng (C) and Thiago during the UEFA Champions League semi final match held at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, 19 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/JOSE SENA GOULAO
