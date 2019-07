France's Thibaut Pinot of Groupama Fdj team in action during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

French cyclist Thibaut Pinot abandoned the 2019 Tour de France on Friday, two days before the race comes to an end, apparently due to an issue with his left leg.

The Groupama rider needed medical attention with 93 km to go before the finish line of the 126.5 km stage and a bandage was applied over his leg.