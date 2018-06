French cyclist Thibaut Pinot of team Groupama FDJ in action during the first stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a 9.7km individual time trial in Jerusalem, Israel, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ATEF SAFADI

French rider Thibaut Pinot of FDJ team celebrates on the podium after winning the 20th stage of the 100th Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 190 km from Pordenone to Asiago, Italy, May 27, 2017. EPA/FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

The Groupama-FDJ racing team said Friday its rider Thibaut Pinot will not be able to take part in the Tour de France after he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

An exhausted Pinot was taken to the hospital at the end of May when he felt unwell after completing stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia.