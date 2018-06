Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Kei Nishikori of Japan plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts as he plays Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Austria's Dominic Thiem, world No. 8, on Sunday defeated Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 to reach his third consecutive French Open quarterfinals, setting up a duel with Germany's Alexander Zverev.

The Austrian seventh-seed needed two hours and 28 minutes to eliminate 19th-seeded Nishikori, a finalist at the Monte-Carlo Masters in Apr.