Dominic Thiem from Austria (L) grasps hands with Tournament Director of the BNP Paribas Open, Tommy Haas from Germany as he accepts the award for Tournament of the Year at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 10 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA,10 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA,10 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA,10 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Austrian Dominic Thiem, currently ranked 6th in the world, and Czech Tomas Berdych, ranked 15th, both showed why they are amongst the favorites and won their matches in the second round of Indian Wells Masters 1000.

Thiem, who was champion this year in Buenos Aires, needed three sets to beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-2,3-6 and 6-3).