Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in French Open second-round action in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Austria’s Dominic Thiem beat Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 at the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

The world No.4 moved a step closer to fulfilling his dream of winning a Grand Slam title after he grabbed his 50th major match victory in two hours and 30 minutes.