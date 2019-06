Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays Dominic Thiem of Austria in the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing against Dominic Thiem of Austria in the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Dominic Thiem of Austria (R) reacts with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning in the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts after winning over Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts after winning over Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he plays Dominic Thiem of Austria in the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts after winning over Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he plays Dominic Thiem of Austria in the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Austria’s Dominic Thiem on Saturday defeated world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 in a French Open semifinal match that lasted for four hours and 13 minutes played over two days due to rain.

Thiem handed Djokovic his first Grand Slam defeat in 27 matches, ending his quest for a fourth consecutive major title in a row.