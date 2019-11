Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their round robin match at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London, 10 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Austria's Dominic Thiem beat Swizerland's Roger Federer for the third time this year on Sunday, downing him 7-5, 7-5 in the debut match for both players at this year's ATP Finals in London.

In a Group Bjorn Borg match, Thiem bested the six-time tourney champion in 100 minutes, exacting revenge for the 6-2, 6-3 defeat that the former world No. 1 had dealt him in this same tourney last year in the group stage.