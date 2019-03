Milos Raonic of Canada in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during the Semi Finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts after winning the match against Milos Raonic of Canada during the Semi Finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts after defeating Milos Raonic of Canada in their semifinal match during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Milos Raonic of Canada during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

The Austrian Dominic Thiem will contest the Indian Wells final after beating Canadian Milos Raonic 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-4 in two hours and 31 minutes.

On Sunday, Thiem will meet the Swiss Roger Federer, who went straight into the final of the first Masters 1000 of the season after Spain’s Rafael Nadal pulled out with a knee injury.