Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates after defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, 02 September 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Dominic Thiem of Austria hits a return to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, 02 September 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Kevin Anderson of South Africa hits a return to Dominic Thiem of Austria during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, 02 September 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Austria's Dominic Thiem, ranked No. 9, on Sunday defeated South Africa's 5th-ranked Kevin Anderson 7-5, 6-2 and 7-6 (2), thus moving on to the quarterfinals at the US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York.

For Thiem, who faced off against Anderson for the eighth time and was a finalist last year at the US Open, it was his second career win against the South African.