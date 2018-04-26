Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik in action against Austria's Dominic Thiem during their third round match of the 66th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Austria's Dominic Thiem on Thursday defeated Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik 7-6 (5), 6-2 to book a place in the quarterfinals of Barcelona Open.

The world number seven needed an hour and 43 minutes to claim his 21st win of the season.