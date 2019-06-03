Gael Monfils of France plays Dominic Thiem of Austria in the French Open round of 16 at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Gael Monfils of France plays Dominic Thiem of Austria in the French Open round of 16 at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates after winning against Gael Monfils of France in the French Open round of 16 at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Dominic Thiem earned his first straight-set win at the 2019 French Open on Monday when he prevailed over Gael Monfils.

The Austrian beat his opponent 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 16 after one hour and 48 minutes of play.