Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Jaume Munar of Spain during their third round men's single match at the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their semifinal men's single match at the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Rafael Nadal of Spain waves after losing against Dominic Thiem of Austria in their semifinal men's single match at the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates his victory against Rafael Nadal of Spain in their semifinal men's single match at the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their semifinal men's single match at the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates his victory against Rafael Nadal of Spain in their semifinal men's single match at the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Austria's Dominic Thiem rolled to a 6-4, 6-4 win Saturday over Spanish great Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Barcelona Open, a victory that shows his intent to capture a maiden Grand Slam title at next month's French Open.

With the victory, Thiem became just the fourth player to defeat the "king of clay" at Barcelona after Spaniards Alex Corretja (2003) and Nicolas Almagro (2014) and Italy's Fabio Fognini (2015).