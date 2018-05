Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOAN VALAT

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem on Thursday completed his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the second round of the French Open with a score of 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Thiem and Tsitsipas started the match on Wednesday but were interrupted as evening came on, with the Austrian leading two sets to one; Thiem won the fourth set when the players resumed play on Thursday.