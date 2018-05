Dominic Thiem of Austria asks for a towel as he plays against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus during their men'Äôs first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Austria's Dominc Thiem on Monday started his quest for his first Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 win over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the opening round of French Open.

Both players struggled on serve as the 104-minute match saw a total of ten service breaks out of 20 opportunities.