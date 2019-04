Jaume Munar of Spain in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their third round men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament , in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in action against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their third round men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Jaume Munar of Spain during their third round men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their third round men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Third-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria and Japan's Kei Nishikori, fourth seed, on Thursday qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2019 Barcelona Open tennis tournament.

The world No. 5 Austrian player cruised into the quarterfinals following his 7-5, 6-1 win at the expense of Spaniard Jaume Munar, after almost 90 minutes of play.