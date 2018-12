Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) poses with his trophy after winning the ATP Stockholm Open tennis tournament men's single final against Latvia's Ernests Gulbis at the Royal Tennis Hall on Oct. 21, 2018, in Stockholm, Sweden. EPA-EFE FILE/SOREN ANDERSSON

Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his round robin tennis match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Japan's Kei Nishikori reacts during his round robin tennis match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem, Japan's Kei Nishikori and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas confirmed Thursday they are to participate in the 67th edition of the Barcelona Open tournament, which is set to occur April 20-28, 2019.

Thiem, Nishikori and Tsitsipas are to join defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain who claimed the 2018 title of the ATP World Tour 500 clay-court event.