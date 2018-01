Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates his win against Denis Kudla of the USA during round two on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Dominic Thiem of Austria, ranked and seeded No. 5, on Thursday booked a place in the third round of the Australian Open after a hard-fought win over Denis Kudla of the United States 6-7 (6-8), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

It took the 24 year-old Thiem nearly four hours to come back from two sets down to prevail over Kudla, world No. 176.