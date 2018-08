Taylor Fritz of the United States stretches for a forehand during his US Open third-round match against Dominic Thiem of Austria in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Dominic Thiem of Austria hits a volley during his US Open third-round match against Taylor Fritz of the United States in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Dominic Thiem of Austria hits a forehand during his US Open third-round match against Taylor Fritz of the United States in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Ninth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem had to rally once again but he pulled out a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 victory here Friday over American Taylor Fritz to advance to the US Open round of 16 for the third straight year.

Like in his second-round victory over American Steve Johnson, when Thiem had to come back from a two-set-to-one deficit, the Austrian lacked sharpness from the baseline and was inconsistent with his serve in the early going.