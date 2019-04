Dominic Thiem of Austria poses with the trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the final of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their final of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Dominic Thiem of Austria returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the final of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Daniil Medvedev (C) of Russia receives medial attention during their final of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament against Dominic Thiem of Austria, in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA