French tennis player Gael Monfils in action against Austrian Dominic Thiem during the second semi-final of the Argentina Open, a clay-court tennis event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Feb. 17, 2018. Thiem won 6-2, 6-1. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Austrian world No. 6 Dominic Thiem brushed aside Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-1 here Saturday to advance to the final of the Argentina Open.

Thiem, who had won all three of the players' previous matches, was totally dominant on his first-serve points, winning 23 out of 27 (85 percent) throughout the one-hour, three-minute contest at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.