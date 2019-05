Swiss great Roger Federer waves goodbye to the fans after losing to Austria's Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Switzerland's Roger Federer stretches for a forehand during his quarterfinal match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open on May 10, 2019, in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Austria's Dominic Thiem hits a forehand during his quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open against Switzerland's Roger Federer on May 10, 2019, in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a forehand during his quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open against Austria's Dominic Thiem on May 10, 2019, in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Austria's Dominic Thiem hits a serve during his quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open against Switzerland's Roger Federer on May 10, 2019, in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Austria's Dominic Thiem had to save two match points in the second-set tiebreaker before pulling out a 3-6, 7-6 (13-11), 6-4 victory Friday over Roger Federer at the Madrid Open.

The fifth-ranked Thiem was able to weather the storm against the 37-year-old Swiss great, who had reached the quarterfinals in his first appearance in four years at this ATP Tour Masters 1000 clay-court event and came out on fire with ultra-aggressive tactics in the first set.