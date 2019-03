Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates after his Men's Final victory during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Dominic Thiem of Austria poses with his trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during the Finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Dominic Thiem of Austria (L) is greeted at the net by Roger Federer (R) of Switzerland after his Men's Final victory during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts after beating Roger Federer of Switzerland during the Finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Austrian Dominic Thiem on Sunday won the biggest title of his career by beating Roger Federer 3-6, 6-3 and 7-5 in two hours and three minutes in the final at Indian Wells, the first Masters 1000 of the season.

It is Thiem's maiden Masters 1000 title, and also his first final in Indian Wells.