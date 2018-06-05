Austria's Dominic Thiem on Tuesday won 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 over Germany's Alexander Zverev, marching into his third French Open semifinals.
It took Thiem, the world No. 8, an hour and 50 minutes to eliminate world No. 3 Zverev.
Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men's quarterfinal match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's quarterfinal match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's quarterfinal match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Austria's Dominic Thiem on Tuesday won 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 over Germany's Alexander Zverev, marching into his third French Open semifinals.
It took Thiem, the world No. 8, an hour and 50 minutes to eliminate world No. 3 Zverev.