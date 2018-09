Winner Dominic Thiem of Austria (R) and runner up Martin Klizan of Slovakia (L) pose with their trophies after the final match of the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Dominic Thiem of Austria poses with his trophy after beating Martin Klizan of Slovakia during their final match of the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Top-seed Dominic Thiem of Austria on Sunday topped Slovakia's Martin Klizan 6-3, 6-1 to win the St. Petersburg Open tennis tournament, his 11th career title and his first on indoor hard court.

Thiem, world No. 8, needed just one hour and eight minutes to earn his first win over Klizan, world No. 65, in their fourth career match.