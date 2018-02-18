Austria's Dominic Thiem on Sunday won the Argentina Open, just as he had done in 2016, defeating Slovenia's Aljad Bedene 6-2 and 6-4, while Argentina's Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos topped Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in doubles.
Thiem - the 24-year-old favorite - needed just an hour and 30 minutes to knock off Bedene in the clay-court final, adding his ninth trophy to his previous wins at Gstaad, Umag and Nice in 2015, Stuttgart, Nice, Acapulco and Buenos Aires in 2016 and Rio de Janeiro in 2017.