Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene during their Argentina Tennis Open final match in Buenos Aires on Feb. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in action against Austria's Dominic Thiem in their Argentina Open tennis finals match in Buenos Aires on Feb. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Austria's Dominic Thiem holds his trophy after defeating Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the Argentina Open tennis finals match in Buenos Aires on Feb. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Austria's Dominic Thiem on Sunday won the Argentina Open, just as he had done in 2016, defeating Slovenia's Aljad Bedene 6-2 and 6-4, while Argentina's Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos topped Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in doubles.

Thiem - the 24-year-old favorite - needed just an hour and 30 minutes to knock off Bedene in the clay-court final, adding his ninth trophy to his previous wins at Gstaad, Umag and Nice in 2015, Stuttgart, Nice, Acapulco and Buenos Aires in 2016 and Rio de Janeiro in 2017.