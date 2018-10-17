AS Monaco on Wednesday presented French soccer star Thierry Henry as its new coach.
The former striker, 41, would lead the Ligue 1 team for three seasons after Leonardo Jardim was fired on Thursday due to poor results.
The new head coach of AS Monaco, Thierry Henry, poses for photographers after a press conference at Yacht Club in Monaco, France, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier
The new head coach of AS Monaco, Thierry Henry (R), and vice president Vadim Vasilyev (L) pose for photographers after a press conference at Yacht Club in Monaco, France, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier
The new head coach of AS Monaco, Thierry Henry, speaks during a press conference at Yacht Club in Monaco, France, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier
AS Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev (L) and new head coach Thierry Henry (R) during a press conference at the Yacht Club in Monaco, France, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier
