The new head coach of AS Monaco, Thierry Henry, poses for photographers after a press conference at Yacht Club in Monaco, France, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier

The new head coach of AS Monaco, Thierry Henry (R), and vice president Vadim Vasilyev (L) pose for photographers after a press conference at Yacht Club in Monaco, France, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier

The new head coach of AS Monaco, Thierry Henry, speaks during a press conference at Yacht Club in Monaco, France, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier