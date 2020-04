Operators of 'Napoli Servizi' sanitize the San Paolo stadium in Naples to prevent the dangers of contagion of Coronavirus, Naples, Italy, 04 March 2020. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

This is how post-virus stadiums should be according to architect Fenwick

Capacity reduction of up to 15 percent, automatic doors, activation of lights by infrared detection systems, application of the “no contact” culture – which includes self-flushing toilets and automatic soap dispensers – and mobile payment for tickets, drinks and purchases.

These are some of the measures put forward by the architecture studio Fenwick Iribarren for football stadiums in the new post-virus era COVID-19.EFE-EPA