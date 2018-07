Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas, of Britain, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 11th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 108.5 km between Albertville and La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo, France, on July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The pack in action during the 11th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 108.5 km between Albertville and La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo, France, on July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Team Sky rider Chris Froome (L), of Britain, and Team Sunweb rider Tom Dumoulin (R), of The Netherlands, cross the finish line during the 11th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 108.5 km between Albertville and La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo, France, on July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT