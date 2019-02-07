European soccer players seemed to be more valued than African counterparts, Atletico Madrid and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey said in an interview with EFE on Thursday.

Partey added that even the most distinguished African players, such as Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure (who has played for Barcelona and Manchester City) Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o (who played for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea) or even Ivorian retired striker Didier Drogba (who played for Marseille and Chelsea) were not good enough to win the coveted Ballon d'Or trophy.