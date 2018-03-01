FC Copenhagen's Viktor Fischer (L) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey (R) during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg soccer match between FC Copenhagen and Atletico Madrid in Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Anders Kjaerbye

Atletico Madrid announced on Thursday the extension of Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey's contract until June 30, 2023.

Thomas has played 82 matches with the Spanish club, 35 of which during this season.