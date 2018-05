Justin Thomas of the US hits his tee shot on the sixteenth hole in the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

United States' golfer Justin Thomas continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 9.10 average points, while Spain's Jon Rahm came in fourth.

Thomas' compatriots Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka came in second, fifth, seventh and ninth, respectively.