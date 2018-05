Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel smiles before the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund in Augsburg, Germany, on May 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

German coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract to lead Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain for the next two seasons, the French club confirmed Monday.

A former coach at Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel replaces Spaniard Unai Emery, who led PSG to claim the domestic treble this season (Ligue 1, French Cup and League Cup).