The pack of riders on the Champs Elysees as the “Patrouille de France” flies over the Arc de Triomphe during the 21st and final stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 km between Houilles and Paris, France, July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Britain's Geraint Thomas (L), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Christopher Froome drink champagne during the 21st and last stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Houilles and Paris Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCO BERTORELLO

UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff (C) of Norway celebrates his win after crossing the finish line in the 21st and final stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 km between Houilles and Paris, France, July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

British cyclist Geraint Thomas (Sky) on Sunday won his maiden Tour de France title as the road race concluded in Paris, while Norway's Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was first over the finish line, winning the 21st stage.

The Tour de France has a well-respected tradition for the final stage where all top riders hold position on the road to Paris, allowing the yellow jersey-holder to sip champagne while still riding down the Champs Elysees.