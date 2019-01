Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action against Jordan Thompson of Australia during their men's singles match during day one of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jordan Thompson of Australia in action against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match during day one of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 14 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain in action during his round one match against Robin Haase of Netherlands at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 14 2019. EPA-EFE/Lynn Bobo

Robin Haase of Netherlands reacts during his round one match against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 14 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BOBO

The Dutch Robin Haase and Australian Jordan Thompson beat Spaniards Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and Feliciano Lopez respectively in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Haase beat Garcia-Lopez 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 in a match lasting two hours and 15 minutes to set up a second round clash with Czech Tomas Berdych.