Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) shoots over New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (L) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (L) speaks with his starting guard Stephen Curry (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee shoots against the New York Knicks in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Guard Klay Thompson scored 26 points to lead the Golden State Warriors' to a 125-111 road win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The win was the Warriors' third in a row since the All-Star Weekend.