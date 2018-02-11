Golden State Warriors forward David West (L) and San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (R) in action during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (R) slam dunks the ball for two points as San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (L) defends during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Antonio Spurs guard Darrun Hilliard (C) in action against Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (L) and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) during the second half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Klay Thompson scored 25 points, including 10 in the third quarter alone, as the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-105 at the Oracle Arena on Saturday.

With the win, the Warriors gave Steve Kerr his 250th coaching victory.