New York Knicks guard Trey Burke (R) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko (L) of Sweden defends during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) goes to the basket for two points as New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja (C) of Croatia and New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (R) defend during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (C) watches his shot go in for a three pointer as New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh (L) and New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (R) look on during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Klay Thompson scored 43 points to lead the attack for the Golden State Warriors, who beat the New York Knicks 122-95 at Oracle Arena on Tuesday.

This was the second straight win for the Warriors, who improved to 27-14 to occupy the second spot in the Western Conference.