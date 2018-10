Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (L) Golden State Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko of Sweden (C) and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) battle for a rebound against the Chicago Bulls in their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 29 October 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots in front of Chicago Bulls guard Cameron Payne (L) Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison (C) and Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday (R) in their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 29 October 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook (C) shoots between Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono (R) and Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio of Brazil (L) in their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 29 October 2018. The Warriors defeated the Bulls. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Golden State Warriors' shooting guard Klay Thompson on Monday set an NBA record by scoring 14 triples and with 52 points led his team to a 149-124 victory against the Chicago Bulls.

Thompson, who had scored just 5 triples of 36 attempts since the start of the season, found his best inspiration at Chicago's United Center, where he converted 18 out of 29 field goal attempts, of which 14 of 24 were triples.